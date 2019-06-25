Former Arsenal star lambasts bid for Celtic ace Tierney

Former Arsenal striker John Hartson thinks the club are “taking the p*ss” over their reported £15million offer for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

The Gunners had a £15m opening offer rejected by Celtic this past week, with some reports claiming a follow-up bid of £18.5m has also been rebuffed by the Scottish champions.

Arsenal will have to break two transfer records if they hope to sign Scotland international Tierney, with Unai Emery desperate to strengthen his defence.

And Hartson, who also played for Celtic, is convinced that Arsenal will need to up the bid by another £10million to get the Bhoys to sell.

“Kt [Kieran Tierney] situation is Arsenal have made an offer of 15m for the player.. it’s taking the P***,” Hartson wrote on Twitter.

“Celtic rightly have refused as they don’t want to sell. Arsenal to up the stakes to £20m with add-ons. £25m… then it’s Celtic’s call.

“They could just say no of course!”

Read more: Arsenal will reportedly move for AC Milan full-back Ricardo Rodriguez if they don’t strike a deal with Celtic for Kieran Tierney in the coming days.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!