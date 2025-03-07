Former Arsenal star predicts Liverpool title wobble and Champions League disaster

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has predicted that Liverpool will be knocked out of the Champions League by PSG, while he still feels his old club has a slim chance of pipping the Reds to Premier League title glory.

Arne Slot’s men are firm favourites to win only their second-ever Premier League title after building an impressive 13-point lead over the second-placed Gunners with only 10 games to go for the Anfield outfit, although Arsenal do still have a game in hand.

Liverpool, remarkably, have lost only one league game all season, while Mikel Arteta’s side are currently coping without a recognised No.9 after injuries to both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

However, Sagna still has some confidence that his old side can mount a miracle comeback and win their first Premier League title in more than 230 years – especially after watching how Liverpool performed in their 1-0 Champions League win at PSG in midweek.

The Reds were saved by an incredible performance from goalkeeper Alisson in Paris, with Harvey Elliott’s late winner coming completely against the run of play ahead of the second leg of the last-16 clash next week.

Talking about Arsenal and their hopes for the remainder of the campaign, Sagna told talkSPORT: “I believe they [Arsenal] are doing a great job. Some people got disappointed because they were expecting the team to be a bit closer [to Liverpool] at this period of time.

“The amount of injuries they’ve had and especially key injuries like Gabriel Jesus – it has been a big problem but I believe they’re having a great season.

“They let some points go, especially against West Ham but overall the team is doing well. They have players that were recruited in the summer that are doing well so there are a lot of positives from this season.

“And of course, it’s not over. It’s going to be difficult to catch Liverpool but when I look at the game they played against Paris Saint Germain, I’m thinking maybe they’re going to have times where they don’t perform so well.

“Maybe this is where Arsenal can maybe catch up and close the gap. The gap is big today but maybe it can be reduced. You never know.”

PSG tipped for Anfield upset

As for the Champions League, where Arsenal are virtually through the last eight after routing PSV 7-1 in Holland in midweek, Sagna thinks PSG will get their revenge on Slot’s men and knock them out of the competition.

He added: “I believe Paris have a good chance at going through to the Champions League stage so then the vibe will be down. At the minute Liverpool is flying because of the results that they’re having but you never know.”

The former France international also believes that if PSG do get the better of Liverpool on Merseyside, they could go on and win the competition for the first time in their history.

He added: “Paris has the best style of football, they have amazing players, they have full confidence. They are flying in Ligue 1 so they can fully focus on the Champions League.

“When I look at how they played the other night I’m thinking it’s really hard to compete against them this season. The [past] focus on the team was based on the celebrity players. The mentality and the strategy has changed and they’re fully investing in young players.

“Some of the players we never expected to shine are shining today. [Bradley] Barcola is one of them. Now there is no pressure on one specific player, it’s about the teamwork and spirit they’ve brought to the club.”

