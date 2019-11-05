Former Arsenal star slams Emery; suggests four possible successors

Arsenal’s progress since Unai Emery took over from Arsene Wenger has been questioned by former star Kevin Campbell, who has suggested four potential successors to the under-fire Spaniard.

Spanish tactician Emery is under increasing pressure at Emirates Stadium with many feeling Arsenal have failed to progress since he replaced Arsene Wenger in the hotseat, with Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Wolves – the third game in a row Arsenal have let a lead slip – hardly helping matters.

Reports over the weekend suggested Jose Mourinho had dinner with Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi earlier and his vision for the Gunners is said to have impressed, amid increasing speculation over the future of Emery.

And while Arsenal have since denied this report, an article on Tuesday morning suggested the Gunners had drawn up a two-man shortlist to replace Emery with at Emirates Stadium.

And one man who would be glad to see the back of Emery is Campbell, who believes Arsenal have stalled under the former PSG and Sevilla coach and suggests the club have got stuck in a rut under his leadership.

Speaking to AFTV, he said: “What has Unai Emery done to make us better? I used to back managers, but I don’t back managers anymore because it’s wrong. When you back managers, you get stuck with that manager. And I don’t want to be stuck to any managers.

“I want Arsenal to progress and to be able to go and challenge. I don’t see it! So, I am calling out Unai Emery, right now because I am not seeing that.

“I think we’re regressing. In my opinion, Unai Emery, thanks for trying, but we’re going to go a different direction.

“The board should be getting him out and getting in someone like [Massimiliano] Allegri or someone of that ilk. Luis Enrique, I like Enrique – people even mentioned [Mikel] Arteta. What about [Patrick] Vieira?”

A Championship manager, meanwhile, has told Emery that he made a mistake signing Nicolas Pepe in the summer instead of Harry Maguire.