Former Arsenal star tells Gunners their Lemar hopes are over

Arsenal have missed their chance to sign Thomas Lemar, according to former Gunners favourite Robert Pires.

Arsene Wenger was close to finalising a big-money swoop for the Monaco man on transfer deadline day, only for the move to break down after Manchester City failed to secure the signing of Alexis Sanchez.

City’s refusal to allow Raheem Sterling to move the other way is thought to be behind Arsenal’s decision to call off City’s swoop for Sanchez, with that transfer’s collapse also putting paid to their efforts to land Lemar.

But while Arsenal continue to be linked with the Monaco man, Pires has warned Arsenal that their hopes of landing him appear over, with the France international continuing to impress and now much more likely to attract a bigger club than the Gunners.

Pires told Bwin: “Arsene tried to buy Lemar, and tried very hard, but I don’t think the move will happen now.

“I don’t think he’s worth £90m, it’s too much, the market is crazy. What would Zidane and Ronaldinho be worth now?!”

Arsenal had scouts in attendance as Lemar scored a stunning solo goal as Monaco recorded a win over Bordeaux on Sunday to move four points behind Ligue 1 leaders PSG.