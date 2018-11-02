Former Arsenal striker handed 50 days in Jail for taxi assault
Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has been sentenced to 50 days in jail in Denmark for an assault on a Copenhagen taxi driver.
But the 30-year-old appealed the decision and has been released until a hearing at a higher court.
The incident took place back in September, with the City Court of Copenhagen shown CCTV footage in which it appeared Bendtner struck the driver in the face.
The Denmark international admitted to hitting the taxi driver, but claimed it was because he felt threatened.
The forward said the driver threw a bottle or can in his direction, when he and his girlfriend left without making payment.
“We think that it’s not good for the club and not good for Nicklas, but he remains a player in the club. We are keeping him,” said Tove Moe Dyrhaug, the chief executive of Bendtner’s Norwegian club Rosenborg.