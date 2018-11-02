Former Arsenal striker handed 50 days in Jail for taxi assault

SANDEFJORD, NORWAY - JULY 01: Nicklas Bendtner of Rosenborg during Sandefjord v Rosenborg at Komplett Arena on July 1, 2018 in Sandefjord, Norway. (Photo by Trond Tandberg/Getty Images

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has been sentenced to 50 days in jail in Denmark for an assault on a Copenhagen taxi driver.

But the 30-year-old appealed the decision and has been released until a hearing at a higher court.

The incident took place back in September, with the City Court of Copenhagen shown CCTV footage in which it appeared Bendtner struck the driver in the face.