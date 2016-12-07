Former Barca star says Prem move ‘not planned’

New York City FC striker David Villa has praised the Premier League, but admitted that a move there is not in his immediate plans.

The 25-year-old was named the Most Valuable Player for the 2016 MLS season, beating competitions from the likes of Bradley Wright-Phillips and former Juventus man Sebastian Giovinco.

While Villa admits the chance of a move to England has presented itself, he cannot see himself playing there any time soon, admitting he is settled in New York.

He told Sky Sports News HQ: “I had the opportunity in the past, it is not in my plans. I like a lot the Premier League, I watch it all the time and I am excited by every game in the Premier League.

“It is one of the best leagues in the world. I had the opportunity to go there, but now it’s not in my thinking now. I feel good at NYC FC and I am still here.

“I want to keep continuing to make history. I am very happy with what I did in the past in Europe, but I am here now. It’s a big day for me to get this amazing award. I want to keep strong, keep working hard and help my team to grow.”

Super Frank Lampard

Villa also sang the praises of ex-teammate Frank Lampard, who left the club after a turbulent couple of seasons with the Yankee Stadium club,

Lampard scored 15 goals in 31 appearances following his arrival in July last year, but was subjected to boos earlier in his NYCFC career due to lack of playing time.

“I want to say thank you to Frank for giving us a lot of experience,” Villa added. “He played very well for NYC FC and, of course, the club have taken a decision looking forward.

“We can only say thank you to Frank for helping us in the locker room and on the field. He is a great person, a great professional and he’s in the history of NYC FC.”