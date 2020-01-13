Former Benfica star gives verdict on Gedson Fernandes move to Tottenham

Former Benfica star Alvaro Magalhaes has given his verdict of Gedson Fernandes’ proposed loan move to Tottenham.

The Portugal international is said to have been at the club’s training ground on Monday ahead of the temporary 18-month switch to join Jose Mourinho’s injury-hit squad, with a €60m option to buy mooted.

The Lisbon press has analysed the potential transfer and Radio Renascença invited former Benfica player and coach Magalhaes to give his opinion on the move.

“I think it’s good for him. He has the possibility of going to a big club,” Magalhaes said. “Bruno Lage [Benfica boss] has given Gedson several opportunities to play and we can say that he has shown all his quality. Now, being less used, it’s obvious that he wants to play.

“Tottenham are a club with great players and if you go there, you will have to fight for a place, but there’s no doubt that he’s a young man who has quality and I hope he’ll be happy if he leaves Benfica, and look for space in a football with another mindset. Let’s see if he’ll succeed.”

The midfielder has only made two league starts for Benfica this season but could see more action for a Spurs side that have struggled for consistency all season and suffered injuries to key midfield men Moussa Sissoko and record signing Tanguy Ndombele.

Meanwhile, AC Milan reportedly have two major conditions which Tottenham must meet to seal the signing of striker Krzysztof Piatek.

Piatek looks increasingly likely to leave Milan after the Serie A giants decided to cut their losses on the Poland international, whose form has seen him struggle this season just a year after arriving from Genoa.

The 24-year-old had an excellent first six months in Milan, scoring 11 times in 21 appearances, but he has notched just four goals this term and has been surplus to requirements.

Indeed, Milan are looking to use funds from the sale of Piatek to bring in a new central attacker, while Spurs need reinforcements after talisman Harry Kane was ruled out until April with a severe hamstring tear.

But according to Monday’s edition of Il Giornale (via MilanNews.it), Milan will only let the striker go on two conditions. Read more…