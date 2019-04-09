Former boss claims Napoli star is eyeing €100m Man Utd move

Former Napoli boss Gianni Di Marzio has claimed that Lorenzo Insigne will have a move to Manchester United on his mind due to his choice of agent.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City have been credited with interest in signing the Italian marksman, with reports in Italy recently suggesting the pair were prepared to battle with Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

It was claimed yesterday that Insigne has not completely closed the door on a Napoli exit this coming summer, despite rumours club president Aurelio de Laurentiis could demand up to €100m from interested clubs.

The absence of a release clause in the forward’s contract is expected to make negotiations over a deal extremely difficult, but Di Marzio believes the 27-year-old may have his sights set on a move to a bigger club after appointing Mino Raiola as his agent.

“We must always be at attention. Insigne, in today’s interview and rectification, was wrong twice,” he told RMC Sport.

“As an arbitrator who, to fix a previous mistake, commits another. Surely having hired an agent like Raiola does not help, he manages to make important transfers.

“Perhaps Insigne felt he was as important as the greats of football, he thought of PSG, United, Real Madrid.

“He has to be reduced in his relationship with the press, he is a great player but he must be careful about what he says.

“He must not talk about the future or the contract, but postpone any discussion to avoid problems.”

Insigne is one game shy of racking up 300 appearances for Napoli, and has amassed 76 goals and 70 assists, becoming the club’s talisman in that period.