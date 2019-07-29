Former boss Moyes questions Man Utd’s recent transfer policy

Former boss David Moyes believes it has been “difficult” to work out Manchester United’s transfer policy in recent years.

United have made just two signings so far this summer, with young British duo Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka arriving as part of their new transfer ethos under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With Harry Maguire and Sean Longstaff another two primary targets, United are prioritising yet more homegrown talents – although Bruno Fernandes and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are also said to be close to completing moves to Old Trafford.

Moyes, whose only four signings in his 10 months in charge at United were Guillermo Varela, Marouane Fellaini, Saidy Janko and Juan Mata, feels Solskjaer has finally moved away from “signing players for marketing”.

“For a while it would be difficult to know what direction United have gone in,” he told the Daily Mirror.

“Whether they have been signing players for marketing, which they are fantastic at, or whether it has been signing players for on the pitch, I am not quite sure.

“What Manchester United had was great values and class. Manchester United’s values weren’t always to buy the most expensive players but to do it their way which was bringing in the boys from the academy and picking up the best young players.

“Now and again there would be a sprinkling of stardust, like an Eric Cantona, or someone who they signed to make the difference, like Robin van Persie.

“I never thought they were a club who thought it was all about spending the money, but if they needed to, they could.

“They have now chosen to sign some young players, and when you look back they signed Wayne Rooney from us at ­Everton aged 18. Cristiano Ronaldo was also 18 when he joined, so over the years they have had a policy of signing young players and many of them have been the best up-and-coming future stars.

“I think Man United just need to follow their values of old.”

