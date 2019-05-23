Former Chelsea boss wants to bring £75m Man Utd star to Serie A

Antonio Conte wants Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku to be his first signing at Inter Milan, according to a report.

The Italian has been out of work since last summer after his controversial departure from Chelsea and he is now in line for a return to Serie A with Inter.

It is widely expected that he will take over from Luciano Spalletti with reports claiming he could be appointed as soon as next weekend.

If the Serie A side can secure a Champions League place on the final day of the Serie A season then Conte will be given a hefty budget to transform the Italian giants, but he is expected to join regardless.

And, according to The Times, first on his list will be Lukaku after missing out on the Belgium international when he was Chelsea boss in 2017.

The 26-year-old joined the Red Devils instead in a deal worth around £75million and Conte had to settle for signing Alvaro Morata.

Lukaku has scored 42 goals in 96 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils with 15 of those coming in the current campaign.

He has recently dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sometimes preferring to play Marcus Rashford as the club’s main striker.

And there has been speculation Lukaku could leave the club in the summer with the player himself admitting it would be a “dream” to play in Serie A at some point in his career.

It is understood that United could be willing to sell Lukaku but that they will be looking for a fee in the region of the £75million they paid Everton for his services.

