Former Chelsea forward set for medical at Fulham on Wednesday

Borussia Dortmund forward Andre Schurrle jetted into the UK on Tuesday night to undergo a medical at Fulham on Wednesday, according to reports.

The Germany international played for Chelsea between 2013 and 2015, making 65 appearances in all competitions and scoring 14 goals.

Schurrle, who has 22 goals in 57 caps for his country, left Dortmund’s tour of the United States to discuss the move with Fulham and his representatives.

And Sky Sports News claims Fulham have beaten off interest from a number of clubs, including Crystal Palace, Everton and AC Milan, to land Schurrle.

The report continues by saying that the forward chose Fulham because of Slavisa Jokanovic’s side’s impressive passing style of play during last season’s successful Championship campaign.

The 27-year-old comes with outstanding pedigree having won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and lifted the Premier League title while at Chelsea in 2015.