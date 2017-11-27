Former Chelsea man Emenalo winds up at Euro big guns

Monaco have announced the appointment of former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo as their new sporting director.

The 52-year-old resigned from his post at Stamford Bridge earlier this month and has now taken on a similar role at the Ligue 1 club.

Emenalo, who will work under vice president Vadim Vasilyev, said on the Monaco website: “This is a wonderful opportunity for me at a high-quality project.

“Monaco have shown great progress for several seasons and I am convinced that the future will be just as ambitious.

“Vadim Vasilyev’s desire for me to join Monaco was decisive and, for me, the choice was natural after my decision to leave Chelsea.”

Vasilyev praised Emenalo’s track record in the “identification and recruitment” of talent.