Former Chelsea man urges Real Madrid to sign Blues star

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois wants Belgium team-mate Eden Hazard to quit Stamford Bridge and join him at Real Madrid.

Courtois moved to The Bernabeu in the summer after seven years in west London and Hazard has been heavily linked with making the same move at the end of this season.

Reports in Spain suggest that the Blues playmaker is Real’s top target, as they still look for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, although PSG’s Neymar has also been touted for a possible LaLiga return.

Courtois, however, has urged club bosses to plump for Hazard over the Brazilian, telling Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad: “I [would] choose Eden, of course.

“I really like him, but the choice is up to the board.

“I do not know what will happen. That is not a question for me, but for the chairman and the management.”

Hazard is likely to cost upwards of €100million which Real could, however, decide is too much to pay for a 28-year-old.

