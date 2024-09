Former Chelsea star appointed to Swansea coaching staff

Former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele has landed the position of assistant coach at Swansea, the Premier League club have announced.

The 43-year-old has signed a deal until the end of the season to link up again with the club’s new head coach Paul Clement.

Makelele worked with Clement during his playing stint at Chelsea and as a coach with Paris St Germain in France.

Clement succeeded Bob Bradley as Swansea manager last week and immediately appointed Tottenham pair Nigel Gibbs and Karl Halabi to his coaching staff.

But the 45-year-old former Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich assistant manager was keen to make another appointment with club stalwart Alan Curtis taking on another role at the club.

Makelele fitted the bill despite a coaching career which has yet to hit the heights of his playing days.

As a player, Zaire-born Makelele almost defined the role of a holding midfielder in winning 71 caps for France and helping them to the 2006 World Cup final in Germany.

His position became known as the ‘Makelele role’ and he helped first club Nantes win the Ligue 1 title and reach the Champions League semi-final.

He then had spells at Marseille and Celta Vigo in Spain before joining Real Madrid in 2000.

In four years at the Bernabeu he won seven pieces of silverware, including the Champions League and two LaLiga titles, and made over 180 appearances.

Makelele then moved on to Chelsea – where Clement was working his way through the coaching ranks – and helped the Blues win two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup.

He left Chelsea in 2008 and spent the last three years of his playing career at PSG.

It was there he became Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant, a position subsequently taken up by Clement, before stepping into management at French club Bastia in May 2014.

However, Makelele’s spell in charge of Bastia lasted only six months before he was sacked in November 2014, having won only three of his 13 games in charge.

Makelele later took up a technical director role with Monaco.