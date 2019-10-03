Former Premier League great Cesc Fabregas has identified an in-form Liverpool star as one of the three elite players in world football.

Senegalese star Sadio Mane has been in form for the Reds this season, and already has seven goals and one assist to his name from 10 outings this season.

And while the player may have been overlooked in the recent FIFA awards – not even making the Team of the Year – ex-Chelsea and Arsenal star Fabregas has no doubt that the former Southampton and RB Salzburg man should be considered right among the elite.

Having watched his first-half performance against his former club Salzburg in the Champions League, where he played a net one-two with Roberto Firmino to open the scoring, Fabregas tweeted: “Mane for is top 3 players in the world and has been for a while. Top top level.”

Mané for me is top 3 players in the world and has been for a while. Top top level. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) October 2, 2019

After being taken to task by some supporters, Fabregas, who now plies his trade in Ligue 1 with Monaco, elaborated further, saying: “Believe me he’s amazing. I’d love to play behind him.”

Believe me he’s amazing. I’d love to play behind him. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) October 2, 2019

Whom Fabregas rates as first and second remains to be seen, with the Spaniard not elaborating any further, though the player’s love for former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi has been widely documented.

