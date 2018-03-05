Former Chelsea star reveals love for club and hopes for return

Former Chelsea star Ramires has revealed that he would one day love to return to the club.

The Brazilian, who is contracted with Jiangsu Suning in China, was a January target of Inter Milan but the nerazzurri failed to wrap-up a deal for the player.

Ramires spoke to UOL Esporte about his experience in China and about the interest of the Serie A giants as well: “There have been many rumours about the interest of Inter but there was nothing concrete”

“Everybody knows Inter are a big club and that I want to return to Europe. Now I want to help Jiangsu to have a great campaign, I have nothing else in my mind.”

It would appear, however, that a return to London is still very much in the midfielder’s thoughts.

He added: “I will always be in love with Chelsea. I want to play for the club one more time before the end of my career. I know the doors of Stamford Bridge will always be open for me to return and it would be great to wear that shirt again.”

