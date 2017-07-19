Former Chelsea star urges Man Utd to switch attention to Wanyama

Manchester United have been urged to sign Victor Wanyama from Tottenham as they struggle to bring in a new central midfielder this summer.

Jose Mourinho has seen efforts to land Nemanja Matic and Fabinho hit roadblocks this summer, while a deal for Wanyama’s Tottenham teammate Eric Dier has also been abandoned after Spurs refused to discuss any offers.

A frustrated Mourinho has admitted he may have to lower his expectations this summer and could only land three of his four targets.

But speaking on TalkSPORT, Cundy has questioned why United aren’t considering a move for Wanyama.

“If Man United are after anyone, why don’t they go for Wanyama?,” Cundy asked. “He is a Jose Mourinho-type player.”

Wanyama was signed by Tottenham from Southampton last summer, for what now looks a bargain fee of £11million.

The Kenya international made 36 Premier League appearances, of which 35 were starts, scoring four goals and contributing one assist.

Any approach from United would likely be rebuffed anyway, but Cundy certainly makes a fair point given Wanyama’s improvement under Mauricio Pochettino in north London.

Mourinho not happy

With the August 31 deadline less than six weeks away United will remain active in their hunt for a new midfielder, but Mourinho is clearly not a happy man.

“We always want more,” Mourinho told ESPN FC. “We always feel there is room to improve, and I cannot say that I am happy with our transfer window.

“What I can also say is that it is a difficult transfer window and I don’t blame anyone – it is just a reality of things. The market is going in such a direction that many players are difficult to get, not to say impossible.

“Every club is powerful and they don’t want to sell or their demands are really high, so the market is difficult.

“Everton started really strong in the market without the Lukaku money,” Mourinho said. “AC Milan, without selling players, are buying non-stop, so it depends on the moment, the objective, maybe on new owners.”