Former Chelsea striker reveals he rejected West Brom offer

Franco Di Santo has revealed he rejected an offer from West Brom to remain at Schalke this summer.

The Baggies endured a disappointing transfer window, leading to tension between the board and Tony Pulis, with reports suggesting the manager could resign.

Pulis has admitted he did not want to sign Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu on deadline day, but it appears his options were limited after Argentina international Di Santo turned down a move.

“The interest from West Brom was made public, but I got loads of other offers – from England and other leagues, all teams similar to Schalke,” Di Santo told Kicker.

“Financially, some of them were quite lucrative, but I never for a minute thought of a premature exit from Schalke.”

West Brom are among the teams linked with a move for free agent Martin Caceres, while former Arsenal striker Marouane Chamakh is also on trial at the Hawthorns.