Former chief backs Euro giant to cash in on Liverpool, Tottenham target

Former Bayern Munich sporting director Christian Nerlinger reckons Liverpool and Spurs target Kingsley Coman could soon be sold.

The 25-year-old has regularly been linked with top clubs in the Premier League. Chelsea and Manchester United were previously interested, although they have since moved for alternative targets.

Recent reports have placed Coman on the wish list of Liverpool and Tottenham. French outlet Le10 Sport claimed on September 9 that the Reds were actively pursuing his signature.

Tottenham, in contrast, are recent arrivals to the transfer race. According to Fichajes, Spurs chief Fabio Paratici is eyeing attacking recruitments and wants to bring in Coman.

The France international would help to lessen the burden on exceptional duo Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

Coman’s Bayern contract runs out in June 2023, and little progress is being made on a renewal. The winger wants a substantial pay rise which Bayern are unwilling to sanction.

As such, it is looking increasingly likely that Coman will be sold next summer. That would prevent the Bavarians from losing him on a free transfer in two years’ time.

When asked about Coman’s situation recently, Nerlinger told German outlet Bild (via Mirror): “I don’t think he will stay in Munich. Bayern had a recent tendency to lose players for free.

“But you can’t do that in the long run, you have to sell players from time to time if the offer is right.

“Coman is an excellent player, but given the situation, I think Bayern will consider selling him.”

Coman has made four appearances in all competitions this term without completing a full 90 minutes.

He looks set for a lengthy period on the sidelines after discovering he suffers from a heart condition.

Coman is a hugely successful player who has already won league titles in Germany, France and Italy.

Liverpool target sparks contract battle

Liverpool-linked midfielder Franck Kessie is looking for a hefty salary increase to remain at AC Milan.

That is according to Italian outlet Tuttosport, who write that the Ivorian wants up to £5.9m per season.

Milan are apparently ‘astonished’ at his demands, which they are unwilling to meet. They are hoping to keep him but may be forced into a sale if the standoff continues.

Tottenham are monitoring the situation and could get into a bidding war with Liverpool next summer.

