Former CL winner reveals why Liverpool will have upper hand vs Barca

Former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has revealed the main reasons why Liverpool can beat Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final.

The Reds booked their place in the Last Four yesterday with an eventually comfortable 4-1 win over Porto, sealing a 6-1 aggregate victory. After reaching the final last year, they will be wanting another chance at glory, but first, a two-legged semi-final with Barcelona stands in their way.

It will be far from easy for Jurgen Klopp’s men to stop the La Liga champions, with defensive linchpin Virgil Van Dijk already admitting he has no idea how to stop Lionel Messi.

However, Hargreaves – who won the Champions League twice as a player, once with Bayern and once with United – has pointed out why he thinks Liverpool might have the upper hand, signalling the significance of the Reds having home advantage for the second leg.