Former club star believes Emery is following in Klopp’s footsteps at Arsenal

Former Arsenal player Alex Scott has drawn similarities between Unai Emery’s start and that of Jurgen Klopp’s at Liverpool.

The Gunners moved into the top four on Wednesday night courtesy of Chelsea’s 4-0 hammering at Bournemouth.

There is no doubt that the north London side have been exciting to watch so far this season, having scored 50 goals, but having also conceded the most of any side in the top five.

Scott though believes that Emery’s start with Arsenal is comparable to when Klopp first arrived at Anfield back in 2015.

“I look at it like Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool – that first season he went in, he could assess who he was working with, who he needs to get out and bring in, and I feel that is what Emery is doing at the moment,” she told Sky Sports.

“And when he goes for Denis Suarez, then he is maybe looking at changing formation to a 4-3-3 because he keeps talking about wanting wingers.”