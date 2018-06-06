Former coach admits Man Utd star Pogba must improve

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been backed by his former coach Pierre Mankowski to do well for France at the World Cup in Russia.

Pogba has had his struggles at Old Trafford this summer amid rumours of a rift with manager Jose Mourinho, and he recently responded to rumours of interest from PSG.

A lot of the focus on the Frenchman has continued ahead of the tournament in Russia, and Mankowski believes that the critics are against Pogba.

“Everyone is always a little against him,” he told Le Parisien. “We always think he can do more. But he matured very quickly.

“If he had only appeared today, we’d say he is a good player. We expect so much of him because he was such a phenomenon at 19.

“Everyone praised him, he was extraordinary. He was already drawing the spotlight. It pleased the media, too, and he was given extraordinary coverage.

“It may not have served him well. Today, he still has his level, but we already want to see him improve.

“What harms him is the way he is on the park. He appears laidback, you never have the impression that he’s sprinting to get the ball. His rhythm is always unusual. He has this great muscle mass, he carries his head high.”

