Former Dortmund boss rejects approach from West Ham

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel has rejected the possibility of managing West Ham, a report claims.

Slaven Bilic is still in the Hammers’ hotseat but the pressure is firmly upon him after yet another loss on Saturday, this time to rivals Spurs.

According to the Daily Mirror, Tuchel was contacted by West Ham to gauge his interest in taking the reigns should the club decide to part with Bilic.

However, the 44-year-old, who was replaced by Ajax boss Peter Bosz at Dortmund in the summer, rejected the approach.

After picking up two wins and a draw in their first three September games, the pressure seemed to be easing on Bilic.

But the manner of their defeat to rivals Spurs, in which they were 3-0 down after an hour, has plunged the Croatian into trouble once again.

“It’s part of my job. I know that. Once that [Slaven is in danger] is opened, then it basically doesn’t stop,” Bilic admitted.

“Game by game, or two games by two games, it’s the way it is in modern football. Once you open that page…”