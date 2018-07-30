Former England boss holds talks with Cameroon over vacant job

Sven-Goran Eriksson has been in active discussions with Cameroon with a view to the Swede becoming their national manager.

The Cameroon Football Federation has confirmed talks were held with the 70-year-old former England manager about the role, which has been vacant since Hugo Broos left when his contract ended in February.

A statement on the Federation’s official Twitter account read: “After spending 72 hours, Sven-Goran Eriksson left Yaounde on Saturday 28 July 2018.

“The Swedish manager was invited to Cameroon for a discussion in connection with the recruitment of a head coach for the senior national side – the Indomitable Lions.

“After the interview with Sven-Goran Eriksson and taking into account the other existing offers, Fecafoot will reveal in the next few days its choice of permanent coach for our national team.”

Press Association Sport last week revealed the Swede was also in the running to become boss of Iraq, after holding talks with the Iraq Football Association.

Eriksson managed England between 2001 and 2006, taking them to the World Cup quarter-finals twice, and has also led Manchester City and Leicester.

He has also coached the national teams of Mexico and Ivory Coast and his most recent club role was with Shenzhen in China, which he left in June last year.