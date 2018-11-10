Former Chelsea and Everton striker Samuel Eto’o has taken a chunk of the credit for Mo Salah’s rise to the top of the game.

The Liverpool attacker has enjoyed an incredible 18 months at Anfield, finishing as the Premier League’s top scorer last season and narrowly missing out on a Champions League winning medal.

His stunning form could, however, actually be down to a former Everton player, according to the man himself – as reported in the Daily Mirror.

Eto’o and Salah were Chelsea team-mates back in 2014 and Eto’o has revealed how he helped pick the Egyptian up off the floor during his dark times at Stamford Bridge.

“I hope that Salah remembers the day we were together in Stamford Bridge dressing room after he’d had a poor performance,” he told the sports channel Al Kass.

“I asked him to be patient and told him ‘You are a good player and you will become a great player’.

“Salah has turned into that big player and will write his own story through persistence and strong desire.”

And Eto’o now believes his fellow African can go on to claim the ultimate individual prize in the game.

“The whole thing depends on Salah himself, ” he added. “He has unbelievable skills and is currently performing at a top level that’s allowing him to compete for Ballon d’Or.”

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.