Former Everton star urges Man Utd to make £30m Barkley move

Leon Osman has told Manchester United that Ross Barkley would fit into their team perfectly and would prove a ‘snip’ if they were to sign him this summer.

The Everton and England midfielder looks increasingly likely to leave Goodison Park this summer after so far refusing to sign a new deal and having ignored Ronald Koeman’s Monday deadline.

It’s claimed the Toffees value Barkley at around £50million – but with the player having just over a year left on his Goodison contract, Everton could be forced to cash in if a club makes an offer of around £30million.

Tottenham have been heavily linked, but Osman, speaking to talkSPORT, reckons Manchester United could do far worse.

“He is one of the top players in the Premier League.

“He has had a decent season for Everton, has scored some great goals and has showed what he is capable of.

“If a team feels he can do a job for them, they will get him at a snip.

“There has been a lot of talk about Tottenham and him going down there. They have got a fantastic team, but would he be the first name on the teamsheet? I don’t know.

“I think someone like Man United might want him. Jose Mourinho likes his physical players, he likes everyone in his team to be powerful and big, and Ross Barkley certainly fits that bill.”

Phil Neville recently accused Koeman of backing Barkley into a corner, but Osman has stuck up for the Dutchman, saying he only wants to do right by Everton.

“In football these days players have so much power. I just think Ronald Koeman is completely against that,” he said.

“Ronald Koeman is a man who wants control of everything that goes on at the football club. If it looks like Ross isn’t signing his contract, he is going to demand that things are sorted and will try to get as much money as he can.”