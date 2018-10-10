Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has launched into surprise criticism of Unai Emery’s current side.

The Gunners have won nine games in a row in all competitions, their latest victims being Fulham who they beat 5-1 at Craven Cottage.

That result moved them just two points off the top three Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, but that hasn’t stopped Merson picking apart their faults.

“Sooner or later they will be on the end of a big score – defensively they are all over the place,” he told The Debate on Sky Sports.

“The one thing that gets them out of trouble is that they’re always going to score goals. But defensively, they are just not good enough.”

Craig Bellamy backed Merson, stating: “Arsenal were brilliant under George Graham, then Arsene Wenger took them onto another level.

“But because the last few years haven’t been as good, they [Arsenal fans] think they’ve got their club back? I don’t get it.

“I’ve not understood Arsenal fans for the last three or four years. Arsenal are an unbelievable football club.

“They’ve always had a certain class about them, incredible, the marble everywhere at Highbury, there was a certain standard about that football club.

“The fans were always switched onto everything but in the last few years they’ve disappointed me – maybe that’s just where football is now. Every club that has won a trophy believes they have a right to win all the time.”

