Mauro Icardi’s former agent believes Inter Milan have sent out a powerful message by stripping the player of the captaincy.

The talismanic forward – regularly linked with a move to Manchester United – was on Wednesday stripped of the club captaincy and also left out of their squad for Thursday’s Europa League match.

Now Abian Morano, who managed Icardi through the early part of his career before he was replaced by the player’s now wife, Wanda Nara, believes Inter have played a blinder by letting his potential suitors realise the player, although a born winner, can be a ‘bad apple’.

Discussing the player’s future, Morano, who no longer has any contact with the player, told Calciomercato that while the decision doesn’t guarantee his exit, it does muddy the waters as far as his suitors are concerned.

“Icardi’s possible departure? Mauro now no longer decides about this. Inter told all top clubs in the world that Icardi has a problem. It is a very strong message,” Morano said.

Following Wednesday’s announcement that Samir Handonovic had usurped Icardi as captain it has been suggested there is plenty of bad blood that exists between the club and the player over the renewal of his contract.

And Morano thinks the situation will get worse before it gets better.

“Mauro has changed his way of thinking, his way of seeing things has changed profoundly and this seems obvious to me from the outside. I expected this to happen and I think the worst is yet to come. Inter behaved logically, considering how the agent of Icardi acted,” he added.

“The club [Inter] are very professional, and have always had a serious way of doing things and that’s why they decided to remove Icardi’s armband.”

Discussing his relationship with Icardi now, Morano continued: “When I was Icardi’s agent, things were managed in a professional, but above all, private way.

“Mauro has been a winner since he was a child, he never wants to lose, he hates to accept a ‘no’ and therefore this situation has hurt him but his career management has not been well done. Renewal with Inter? Everything can happen but Inter acted smartly and has become tired of some ‘games’ and unprofessional statements.

“My relationship with Icardi? I’m no longer his friend, he showed to me by putting me aside when Wanda came in. I think her choice has influenced his career. He received my advice since being 13 years old and with me by his side he arrived in Barcelona and Inter. The rest is his story,” Morano concluded.

Icardi – who is believed to have a €110m release clause in his existing contract – could be an ideal option to replace Romelu Lukaku, who has found himself behind Marcus Rashford in the pecking order at United in recent weeks.

Real Madrid have also been regularly linked.

