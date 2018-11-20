Former Inter star reveals how Jose Mourinho’s mind really works

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will try and “create” an enemy in football if he can’t find one, according to Thiago Motta.

The Portuguese tactician has had another eventful season on and off the field so far with his antics reportedly driving television viewing figures.

The Red Devils currently lie fifth in the Premier League table with 12 matches played and Motta, who played under him at Inter Milan, has explained the siege mentality that Mourinho can create to help his sides bounce back from poor form.

“He’s a winner,” Motta told Gazzetta dello Sport. “In his head, there’s only one goal: winning. Entertaining doesn’t interest him.

“Mourinho has two sides: one happy when he wins, one p*ssed off when he loses. His mood changes depending on the result.

“If the team plays well, but loses, he can’t find anything positive.

“But if he wins playing badly, he’s overjoyed.

“Mourinho doesn’t look for beauty, he looks for an enemy. If he doesn’t have one, he’ll create one.

“With Inter, we had an 11-point lead in the league, we lost a game and then drew one. The Monday, he held a 15 minute press conference where he attacked everyone: Galliani, Milan, Roma, the referees, Juve. He needed to refresh the atmosphere.”