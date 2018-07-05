Ex-Juventus CEO sensationally claims deal for Cristiano Ronaldo is done

Former Juventus CEO Luciano Moggi has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo has “already signed” for the Serie A champions.

Juve are reported to have made an £88million offer for the Portugal superstar, who appears destined to leave Real Madrid this summer.

Moggi, who was given a life ban from football after the 2006 Calciopoli scandal, was Juventus CEO for 12 years. The 80-year-old believes his former club have already secured a deal for Ronaldo.

He told Italian TV network Tele7Gold: “In my opinion, he has already signed and passed the medical examination with Juventus in Munich.

“This is what I think after talking to important people.”

However, the same man laughed off Juventus’ interest in the Real Madrid forward on Tuesday.

“It makes me laugh,” Moggi told Sportitalia.

“Juve’s problem is not Ronaldo, it’s putting together the defence and the midfield.

“For me they would be wrong to get Cristiano with a €30 million salary.

“Everyone should remember that I had a deal to buy him as a kid, Ronaldo, but [Marcelo] Salas said no, so it didn’t happen.”