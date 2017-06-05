Former Juventus chief talks up qualities of reported Leeds target

Chievo striker Caleb Ekuban has received a glowing endorsement from former Juventus general manager Luciano Moggi following reports he is set to join Leeds United.

The Italy-born Ghanaian hitman has emerged as a top target for the Whites, according to reports in his homeland.

The managerless Whites are looking to bolster their attacking options this summer after relying too heavily on 30-goal striker Chris Wood this season, and Ekuban has seemingly been earmarked as a potential target.

The 23-year-old has spent this season on loan with Albanian side Partizani Tirana and Moggi – who has been acting as an advisor to the club since April – has been impressed by what he has seen.

“A young man, who in Italy had no luck. They tell me he arrived in Albania, months ago on trial. Then he convinced,” said Moggi on Ekuban.

The striker netted 23 times this season and will be reportedly available for a fee of around £1million.