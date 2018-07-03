Former Juventus director laughs off Serie A side’s interest in Ronaldo

Former Juventus managing director Luciano Moggi has laughed off the Serie A club’s rumoured interest in Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tuttosport have reported that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is working on a deal that will see Ronaldo move to Italy after ending a long-running fued with the Old Lady.

Meanwhile, Spanish newspaper Marca have reported that Juve say they can offer him £500,000 a week over a four-year contract – around £26m a season.

However, Moggi thinks that Juventus should be concentrating their money on improving other key areas of their team and not on a lucrative deal for Ronaldo.

“It makes me laugh,” Moggi told Sportitalia.

“Juve’s problem is not Ronaldo, it’s putting together the defence and the midfield.

“For me they would be wrong to get Cristiano with a €30 million salary.

“Everyone should remember that I had a deal to buy him as a kid, Ronaldo, but [Marcelo] Salas said no, so it didn’t happen.”