Former Leeds boss Hockaday makes shock Virgil van Dijk claim

Former Leeds boss Dave Hockaday has revealed how Massimo Cellino turned down a move for Virgil van Dijk during his time in charge at Elland Road.

Hockaday was Cellino’s first Leeds appointment in the summer of 2014, despite having no experience of League football, but lasted only 70 days in the job.

“I was going into Championship games blind – it was crazy,” the 61-year-old told The Guardian.

“I’ve seen [Marcelo] Bielsa going on about all this data, but we had nothing. We had just one match analyst, one strength and conditioning coach and it just felt unprofessional

“I was thrown to the dogs, just scrambling to get information on the opposition by phoning up other managers who had played the teams. I went in at ground zero. There was virtually nothing.

“It was just surreal, so cloak-and-dagger. I knew his record with managers [Cellino sacked 36 in 22 years at Cagliari] and I was thinking: ‘Does he want to get an Italian-based manager in and get somebody who knows the English game to support him as the first-team Coach? Or does he want an under-23s Coach to bring through players, which is really what I’m about.

“But he said: ‘I want you to be my head Coach.’ I said: ‘What, like your manager?’ And he said: ‘Yes, I want you to be my Coach.’ I was like: ‘OK, interesting,’ and I was sort of playing poker. I said: ‘I can handle the coaching, that’s not a problem,’ but said: ‘There’s a few things we need to talk about.’

“He said: ‘You can recommend players but I will have the final say.’ He said: ‘You pick the team, you train them and I don’t interfere with that,’ and, to be fair, he never ever did.”

Hockaday then explained how the Brescia owner preferred to recruit players from Italy over the likes of Van Dijk – then of Celtic but now the world’s most expensive defender and one of the Premier League’s top stars at Liverpool.

“He said: ‘Go and get me a young, unproven striker that will score goals and we can sell on.’

“I said: ‘[Watford striker] Andre Gray.’ A few days later, he said: ‘No, I’ve spoken to him and his agent, he’s too much.’ I said: ‘From Luton to Leeds United, and he’s too much?’ Later into the season, he goes and gets [Mirco] Antenucci for millions of pounds.

“Don’t make me cry [referring to Van Dijk]… I was scratching my head being told ‘no’ about those I had recommended while we were getting in these Italian-based players who were nowhere near it. That’s what killed me.”