Portsmouth are considering a move for former Leeds United captain Liam Cooper on a free transfer, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Cooper remains a free agent after seeing out his contract at Leeds earlier this summer. Leeds offered Cooper a new one-year deal, but as TEAMtalk explained, the 32-year-old was holding out for a longer deal.

A number of clubs, including Blackburn Rovers, have shown an interest in Cooper, but even though the EFL season has now got underway, the player has yet to fix himself up with a new club.

Championship new boys Portsmouth are now weighing up a move for Cooper as Pompey boss John Mousinho sees his experience and leadership as adding something to his squad.

The average age of the four main centre-backs currently at Mousinho’s disposal is 25, so Cooper would add more seniority to their backline, which was the third best in League One last season in terms of goals conceded.

Portsmouth started life back in the Championship ironically against Cooper’s former club Leeds on Saturday, earning a 3-3 draw at Elland Road after Callum Lang’s late penalty was cancelled out by an equaliser from Brenden Aaronson in the fifth minute of added time.

First-team football crucial for Cooper

Scotland international Cooper is keen to be playing regular first-team football at this stage of his career after finding himself out of favour with Daniel Farke last season.

Cooper made just eight starts in the Championship last season among a total of 19 appearances in all competitions.

Cooper spent 10 years at Leeds following his arrival from Chesterfield and made 284 appearances for the club.

He was named in the Championship PFA Team of the Year for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, eventually leading Leeds to promotion to the Premier League before they came back down in 2023.

Despite the drop down to the second tier, Cooper’s role remained largely a fringe one in terms of on-field action. But still only 32 and capped twice by Scotland earlier this year, the centre-back is eager to prolong his career.

