Growing Premier league interest in Leeds United target Dan James means he’s highly unlikely to sign a new deal to stay at Swansea this summer.

That’s according to former Whites striker and BBC Radio Leeds pundit Noel Whelan, who fully believes the Wales winger to sign for a Premier League club when the transfer window reopens.

The 21-year-old came very close to joining the promotion-chasing Elland Road club in January, but a £7million switch fell through late in the day.

However, James appears certain to be on the move this summer – and while Leeds are expected to bid for the player again, it would appear there will be plenty of rival interest in a man whose star appears to be on the rise, with the likes of Everton, Burnley and even Manchester City credited with an interest.

James’ current deal at the Liberty Stadium expires in summer 2020 and Whelan insists the way Swans backed out of his sale to Leeds in January will ensure he will look to move on when the next chance arises.

Speaking to Football Insider about James’ contract situation, Whelan claimed: “There is no way he’ll sign a new deal with Swansea.

“The way they behaved was shocking and disgraceful. I felt really sorry for Dan James after what happened, as they cruelly took away the opportunity for him to play at Leeds.

James has scored two very eye-catching goals for the Swans since the breakdown of his move to Elland Road and Whelan continued: “You can’t blame Swansea for wanting to tie him down, but the kid is heading for Premier League, and the only way he’ll sign a new contract is if it has a low release clause.”

