Former Liverpool, Chelsea defender calls time on career

Former England, Chelsea and Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has announced his retirement from professional football.

Johnson was the first signing of Roman Abramovich’s reign as Chelsea owner, when in June 2003 he joined from West Ham as an 18-year-old for a reported £6million fee.

The 34-year-old told talkSPORT on Monday: “Today is the day I’m officially saying I’ve retired. I knew halfway through last season I was going to call it a day. I always wanted to retire at an age where my body still felt good.”

Johnson, who made 54 England appearances and featured in two World Cup squads, spent four seasons with Chelsea, earning a Premier League winners’ medal in 2004-05.

He joined Portsmouth, initially on loan, before helping them to FA Cup victory in 2008.

He moved to Liverpool for £18m in 2009, spending six years at Anfield, before three seasons at Stoke, concluding with their Premier League relegation in May 2018, after which he was released. He has not played since.