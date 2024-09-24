Former coach reveals how Liverpool tried to sign Arsenal first-team star several times

Former Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has revealed how the Reds tried to recruit current Arsenal loanee Neto ‘a few times’ in the past.

The Gunners snapped up Neto on a season-long loan from Premier League rivals Bournemouth last month to provide cover for No.1 David Raya after his permanent switch from Brentford and Aaron Ramsdale’s exit to Southampton.

However, things could have worked out differently for the experienced Brazilian after Achterberg revealed that Liverpool scouted the stopper for a number of years.

“I looked at everything every year when there were new goalies coming in the leagues,” Achterberg told the LFC Transfer Room Podcast.

“I’d try to find them, make lists on that and then if I found goalkeepers who played the way we wanted to play I’d come back to that.

“Neto was a goalkeeper we tried a few times to get as well, but that didn’t come off.

“He could play the way we wanted to play. When you’re at Liverpool there aren’t too many at the top level to find.”

READ MORE ➡️ Viktor Gyokeres: Inside the striker’s unusual rise and incredible stats amid Premier League interest

Neto still waiting for Arsenal bow

The 35-year-old has yet to make his first appearances for the Gunners after his move from the south cast, although that could change ahead of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup third-round clash with Bolton Wanderers at The Emirates on Wednesday evening.

Bournemouth were happy to let Neto make the move to the capital after they sealed a loan deal of their own for Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Neto arrived in the Premier League in 2022 having previously had spells at Barcelona, Valencia, Juventus, Fiorentina and Athletico Paranaense.

On his arrival at Arsenal, the veteran keeper could not hide his delight at completing the switch.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m realising a dream in my life, a dream come true, and I’m really, really happy.

“I had two dreams as a kid to play for a football team. It was my team in Brazil, where I grew up and became a professional footballer, and also Arsenal. And now I’m realising it! I’m a really lucky person.”

Arsenal target Vlahovic move as Serie A duo eye Gunners defender

In other Arsenal news, the Gunners are planning a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic next summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attack, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The Gunners have set their sights on lifting the Premier League title this term after narrowly missing out to Manchester City in the last two campaigns.

But many have questioned whether Arsenal’s current striker options of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are prolific enough, compared to City superstar Erling Haaland.

And TEAMtalk sources say Vlahovic is on Arsenal’s ‘list of targets’ too and there is a good chance that he’ll be on the move next summer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have decided they are willing to sell Takehiro Tomiyasu and two Italian heavyweights are interested in his services, reports have claimed.

The Japan international was limited to 30 appearances in all competitions last term due to injury issues, and those problems have persisted this campaign.

To that end, Italian outlet Calciomercato reports that Juventus have joined Inter Milan in the race to sign the full-back.

DON’T MISS ➡️ The five best free agents in each position available after the 2024 summer transfer window