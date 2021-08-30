Former Liverpool defender shares Norwich belief, explains Canaries preference

Norwich have confirmed the signing of Ozan Kabak on a season-long loan deal from Schalke after they beat a number of competitors.

The Canaries have paid the German side €4m to have him for the duration of the 2021/22 campaign. Should they want to, they can sign the 21-year-old for €14m next summer as per a clause in the deal. He will wear the number 15 shirt at Carrow Road.

Having spent the second half of last season at Liverpool, Kabak was keen for a quick return to the top-flight of English football.

And the Turkey international has revealed he opted for Norwich due to the chat he had with Daniel Farke.

Speaking to the Norwich club website, Kabak said: “I’m very happy to be a part of this family. I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans and getting some points.

“I spoke with the head coach and I’m really impressed by his project and what he said to me, I believe in him and his project.

“I played in the Premier League last year and I really enjoyed it. So, I want to play again and that’s why I’m here.

“I want to play in the Premier League and to give something to the team.

“I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans with this jersey. We will work hard to get some wins and take some points to make our fans happy.”

Serie A side Torino had been interested and submitted a proposal. But this was turned down earlier today.

A recent report indicated Newcastle were also looking at Kabak. However, it looks like their Premier League counterparts moved quicker.

Win-win move in Farke’s eyes

That is much to the pleasure of Farke, who is very happy to see the centre-back arrive in East Anglia.

He said: “We’ve always spoken about our desire to add to our defensive options. We’re delighted that it was possible to bring him in. He’s a player full of potential with a great reputation.

“We were delighted to be able to bring him in, as there was a lot of competition for his signature. He is highly regarded by many clubs across Europe.”

Despite his youthfulness, Kabak has already picked up 12 caps for his country. He didn’t feature during Euro 2020, though, so will be ready to go for Norwich.

“Ozan has played for some big clubs and also has experience in the international stage with Turkey,” Farke continued.

“He’s already had a taste of Premier League football at Liverpool, which says a lot about his potential. He’s also a great character.

“We want to help him reach his very best levels. We know he is capable to shine for us and improve a lot and we are really happy that we are able to do this piece of business.”

