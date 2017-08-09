Former Liverpool favourite makes De Gea departure prediction

Steve McManaman believes it is only a matter of time before Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea leaves to join Real Madrid.

While speculation over De Gea’s future has rarely been in the papers this summer, there is no secret that the player remains very much on the European champions’ transfer wishlist.

However, McManaman, who himself won the Champions League as a player with Real Madrid, believes it’s a matter of ‘when not if’ De Gea returns to Spain.

“They’ll end up taking him off United, definitely,” McManaman told BT Sport.

“They’ll take him next year or the year after. In the end if United aren’t delivering the trophies that De Gea wants, he’ll want to move to Madrid.

“He’s a Spanish boy. He’ll end up going back that way, it’s just when.”

Jose Mourinho, however, was adamant, when speaking in July, that De Gea will be remaining at Old Trafford this season.

“I can guarantee that he’s not going this season, that I can, and my feeling is it will be very difficult for him to go,” Mourinho said. “Because he’s a very honest boy, very straight.”