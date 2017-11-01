Former Liverpool favourite on why Real Madrid shouldn’t buy Kane

Steve McManaman has advised Real Madrid not to waste their time trying to sign Tottenham hotshot Harry Kane next summer.

The England striker has been in sensational form over the calendar year, with his strike-rate measuring up to the world’s best in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

That has led to speculation he will be a transfer target for Real Madrid next summer, but McManaman believes Real would be forced to pay through the nose for Kane and would be better off looking elsewhere.

Speaking to Marca, Kane said: “No, I wouldn’t sign Kane.

“I would prefer Real to sign a young boy like [Kylian] Mbappe.”

McManaman continued: “It would be very difficult to sign Kane, the price of footballers today is crazy, you would need €200million.”

Real Madrid have on Wednesday been linked with a move for former Barcelona star Neymar, amid claims the Brazilian has failed to settle in Paris.

McManaman on Spurs v Real Madrid

Although McManaman did not comment on that link, he did have plenty to say about Tottenham’s clash with his former club at Wembley on Wednesday evening.

“They [Real Madrid] always try to play very attractive football,” McManaman continued. “Spurs playing at home could make for a very open match.

“If Real Madrid play like they can, they are the favourites, they are the European champions.”