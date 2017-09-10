Former Liverpool favourite says Reds can win Champions League

Liverpool have the players to win the Champions League this season, Luis Garcia has claimed.

The Spanish star was a cult hero at Anfield having scored the infamous ‘Ghost goal’ against Chelsea in the semi-finals of the competition back in 2005 – a trophy the Reds would go on to win for a fifth time that season.

However, Garcia also believes Jurgen Klopp is under pressure to deliver a trophy for the club this season.

“I think for Jurgen this has to be the season,” Garcia said.

“He has been at the club nearly two years and has been trying to build a team similar to the one he had back in Germany.

This has to be the season where the trophies are coming back to the club.

“I think he is doing a good job and has brought in some of the players he wanted.

“Now it’s the time for him to show that the team is ready to face everything.

“If you look at the players and some of their performances you can say why not have a go at the Champions League.

“When I was at Liverpool nobody really knew too much about us until we reached the 2005 final. Everyone was surprised but I think the team now is a lot better than back then.

“So why not? You know that this team on their day can surprise you.”