Xabi Alonso names where he wants to start management career

Xabi Alonso is turning his thoughts to management and has picked the club in which he would ideally like to start his coaching career.

The former Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich man retired from the game at the end of last season – and after a period of rest, is now turning his thoughts to the next stage of his career.

And the 36-year-old has admitted he’d love to take charge at one of his former clubs if he is lucky enough to go into management.

“If someday I decide to become a coach, I would like to return to la Real and defend those colours as I did as a player back in the day. But I still have to determine what my path will be,” he is quoted as saying in AS.

Alonso retired in 2017 as one of the game’s most decorated players having won the Champions League twice, while he was a domestic league champion four times as well as numerous cups. In addition, he also won the European Championships twice and World Cup once with Spain, having claimed over 100 caps for his country.