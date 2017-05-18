Former Liverpool favourite Xabi Alonso outlines career regrets

Xabi Alonso: Midfielder out of contract at Bayern in the summer

Xabi Alonso’s failure to taste Premier League title glory with Liverpool ranks among the retiring Spain star’s three biggest regrets in football.

Spanish midfielder Alonso will retire at the end of the season following a glittering career in the game with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, as well as his country.

Alonso won the Community Shield, FA Cup, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup in his time at Anfield but couldn’t quite manage to win the league in England.

Liverpool’s last league title success came when they won the old Division One title back in 1989/90.

And reflecting on his time in the game, Alonso admits there are some regrets.

“Maybe I have three (regrets),” Alonso told The Times.

“With Real Sociedad, my club, we were one game from winning La Liga (in 2002-03). With Liverpool we were so close to the Premier League. With Bayern, so close to the Champions League.

“But maybe that would be too much to ask, too perfect. If you can call them regrets … but that’s just football.

“When I look back, I can be happy that I’ve done what I wanted, dictated my path.”