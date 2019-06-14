Former Liverpool flop lined up for big-money return to Premier League

Former Liverpool man Suso could be in line for a return to the Premier League with four clubs interested, a report claims.

The Spaniard quit Anfield for AC Milan on a free transfer in 2015 and has gone on to enjoy a successful four-year period with the Italian giants, becoming their key creative player.

With Suso’s current release clause standing at £33m (€38m), it has left the door open to the possibility of a return to England during the summer transfer window.

Milan are undergoing somewhat of a revolution at the club with a new sporting director set to be confirmed, plus the arrival of Marco Giampaolo as head coach.

Giampaolo has a tendency to prefer a 4-3-1-2 system meaning there would be no place for Suso in his natural right-wing position, while his agent Alessandro Lucci met the club yesterday to ascertain what the future plans are.

As reported by MilanNews.it, the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham are interested in activating the player’s release clause, although Atletico Madrid in Spain seems like the most probable destination.

The north London pair are both in the market for creative options, with Spurs seeming increasingly likely to lose Christian Eriksen and the Gunners are looking to replace Juventus bound Aaron Ramsey.

