Former Liverpool flop replaces Costa in Spain squad

Former Liverpool flop Iago Aspas has been called up to replace Chelsea striker Diego Costa in the Spain squad.

Costa, one of the form players in the Premier League, has withdrawn from the Spain squad to face Macedonia and England due to injury.

And Spain boss Julen Lopetegui has turned to Aspas, who could win his first cap for the national team after impressing for Celta Vigo.

The forward made only 15 appearances for Liverpool in 2013/14 after being signed by Brendan Rodgers, failing to make an impression at Anfield.

However, the 29-year-old has been in impressive form since returning to La Liga, and has recorded seven goals and two assists in 14 appearances this term.