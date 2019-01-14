Former Liverpool flop set for stunning Premier League return

Former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel is set for a sensational return to the Premier League, if reports are to be believed.

The Dutchman, who is now plying his trade in Spain at Deportivo de La Coruaa, moved to Anfield from Ajax as a highly-rated 20-year-old back in 2007 and spent most of his time at the club under Rafael Benitez, before Roy Hodgson took over.

But after four years on Merseyside, Babel left Anfield after failing to progress as Liverpool had initially hoped.

“I think I was badly coached,” Babel said. “Neither the coach nor the coaching staff advised me well. I was 20 years old went I went to the Premier League.

“When you are 20, you need help from other people, you need people to talk to you. But when I went over there, nobody helped me. I was alone, and that’s difficult for any young player.”

However, Babel has found form in the Turkish Super Lig, netting a career-best 15 goals for Besiktas last campaign and helping secure a return to the Dutch national side.

According to De Telegraaf, the 32-year-old will leave Besiktas – who are having financial problems – in order to move back to the Premier League.

Babel will move to Craven Cottage and join Claudio Ranieri’s Fulham on an initial six-month loan deal, the report claims, as the west London side look to escape from the relegation zone.