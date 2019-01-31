Former Liverpool man backs Klopp to sign £31million rated winger

Liverpool have been tipped to make a move for Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha by former defender Nick Tanner.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are flying high atop the Premier League, enjoying a five-point advantage over second-place Man City, as they go in search of their maiden PL title.

Despite no additions in January, the summer arrivals of Alisson, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho have helped to create a formidable Reds side.

Speaking to LoveSport Radio, Tanner said: “Zaha is the sort of player who would suit us down to the ground.

“I said it when I watched them play against Liverpool that he was the sort of player going forward with his creativity who would suit us.

“Last night [against Leicester City], I don’t think Mohamed Salah touched the ball at all and the only one out of the front three who played well last night was Sadio Mane. He was superb.”

Palace have faced a seemingly never-ending battle to keep hold of the 26-year-old despite the Ivory Coast international being under contract until 2023.

Borussia Dortmund were the latest club attempting to prise him away from Selhurst Park, but the Eagles remain adamant he won’t be sold and look set to keep hold of him, with the 11pm transfer deadline rapidly approaching.

Zaha was charged with improper conduct by the FA earlier today after sarcastically applauding referee Andre Marriner following his dismissal in Palace’s 1-1 with Southampton.