Emre Can has refused to discuss speculation linking him with Manchester United – but the Germany midfielder admits his situation at Juventus is causing him lots of frustration.

Can quit Liverpool on a free transfer in summer 2018, joining the Italian champions on a four-year deal to summer 2022.

But having made 37 appearances during his first season at the club, the change of manager has led to a change in fortunes for Can, who now finds himself down Maurizio Sarri’s pecking order and with just three substitute appearances to his name in Serie A.

To add to his misery, the 25-year-old was also left out of the Old Lady’s Champions League squad – leading the player to express his anger on social media.

The summer arrivals of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey on free transfers this summer saw Can linked with moves to both Bayern Munich and Barcelona, and while neither materialised, he finds his name still in the gossip columns with Manchester United now mentioned as suitors, with Juve, apparently, willing to offer the former Liverpool man as part of a January approach to lure Paul Pogba back to Turin.

And while Can has refused to comment on the possibility of joining United, he has admitted his disappointment with his his situation has panned out with Juventus.

Speaking after playing the full 90 minutes of Germany’s 2-2 draw with Argentina on Wednesday, Can said:

“I’m not happy [at Juventus] right now. I don’t play much at the moment.

“Last season I played a lot. Especially in important games for Juventus. And I also played well there.

“I haven’t had a chance this season.

“But now I think, when I come back to the club, I will get chances again.

“I am definitely grateful to Joachim Low. Because I didn’t play much in the club and he invited me anyway.

“Nevertheless, he gave me the chance. That’s why I was simply happy that I played again.”