Former Liverpool man Jordan Henderson desperate to make shock return to Premier League

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is reportedly eager to return to the Premier League just six months into his move to Al Ettifaq.

The England international has struggled to settle into life in Saudi Arabia since completing the £12m transfer despite his £700,000-per-week wage.

Henderson has made 19 appearances for Al Ettifaq under manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, providing five assists in the process.

Henderson’s problems have been compounded by Al Ettifaq’s poor form, which has seen Gerrard come under serious pressure from owners following an eight-game winless run stretching back to November.

Ian Foster resigned as Al Ettifaq’s assistant manager last week, too, in what is yet another sign of unrest in the camp.

It now seems that Henderson could follow Foster out the exit door as he aims to secure a shock return to the Premier League in the current transfer window.

READ MORE: Bids fly in for Liverpool attacker after exit authorised, with switch to Prem side possible on one condition

Henderson willing to take huge financial hit to make PL return

According to The Daily Mail, Henderson is keen to return to the English top flight as soon as possible.

The report notes that as well as ‘adjusting to a different lifestyle,’ the midfielder has ‘struggled with the heat and humidity of the playing conditions in Saudi.’

Al Ettifaq’s average attendance this season of 7,800 in a 35,000-capacity stadium has also ‘proved less than inspiring.’

Henderson received abuse for moving to Saudi in the first place, which has been ‘criticised as an alleged betrayal of the LGBTQ+ community,’ which has reportedly ‘taken its toll.’

Now, the former Reds star has ‘informed his teammates he is considering his options.’

The Daily Mail claim that Henderson ‘would consider taking a major pay-cut and writing off millions in tax’ if he receives a tempting offer from the Premier League.

Although, it’s noted that with many PL clubs ‘struggling to comply with the top flight’s spending restrictions he would have to take a significant pay cut.’

The report adds: “While Henderson’s salary at Al Ettifaq has been widely reported as an extraordinary £700,000-a-week the tax-free element only applies if Henderson honours the first two years of his contract.”

“With Saudi Arabia operating a flat income tax rate of 20 per cent returning to England after six months would leave Henderson with a tax bill of around £7m.”

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if any Premier League sides take a punt on Henderson this month.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool rival Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea in transfer race for Prem assist machine as details of affordable exit clause emerge

