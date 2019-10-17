Former Liverpool man keen on January switch to Man Utd

Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is reportedly keen on returning to the Premier League to make a surprise move to Manchester United.

The Germany star moved to Juventus in 2018 on a free transfer but is thought to be keen on a move away from Turin, having made just three substitute appearances in Serie A so far.

The 25-year-old was also left out of the Champions League squad by new Juve boss Maurizio Sarri.

Can is attracting plenty of interest from across Europe but has reported a preference for a return to the Premier League with United, reports Tuttosport.

The former Reds star is one of seven players linked with a move to Old Trafford in an ‘ambitious revamp’ of the current squad and is a potential Paul Pogba replacement, should the Frenchman leave the club.

Earlier this month, Can hit out at Sarri for not giving him chance to impress this season.

“Last season I played a lot. Especially in important games for Juventus. And I also played well there,” he said. “I haven’t had a chance this season.

“But now I think, when I come back to the club, I will get chances again.

“I am definitely grateful to Joachim Low. Because I didn’t play much in the club and he invited me anyway. Nevertheless, he gave me the chance. That’s why I was simply happy that I played again.”